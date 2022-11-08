Contests
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills

The 70-year-old neighbor says he ‘tussled’ with the man as he tried to get away.
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local dog’s bark was certainly worse than its bite for a man accused of breaking into a Walnut Hills home.

The victim’s neighbor credits the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, with alerting him to the suspect and slowing the man down while police were on the way.

That man, according to police, is 37-year-old Robert Cranyon.

Cranyon was allegedly stealing multiple items from the home, including the victim’s car, around 11:30 a.m. Friday when the dog named Gorgeous started barking.

“She’s the one that alerted everybody,” said Jeffrey Lear, who lives next to the victim. “The dog kept barking, but he kept looking to his left.”

Lear says he knew something wasn’t right when Gorgeous starting going off. He had spoken to the suspect beforehand and told him to leave the property.

Police say Cranyon rummaged through the home looking for car keys, found them, grabbed them and then tried to steal the car.

He backed out and then crashed in the cul-de-sac when he rammed the front right tire into a boulder, causing the tire to pop.

Lear, who is 70, tried to hold the man until officers arrived.

“I pulled him out, and a little tussle happened,” he said.

Police say the suspect did get away and ran throughout the area. A K-9 was brought in, and the man was later caught and admitted to the offense.

He is charged with burglary and two counts of theft.

