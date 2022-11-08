WATCH LIVE: Tri-State races could decide balance of power in Congress

Full Election Results

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s decision day in the 2022 midterm election.

The balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. National polls have Republicans likely retaking the House and gaining control of the Senate, but surprises are possible in Ohio and elsewhere.

Absentee ballot turnout in Ohio has been high. Voters set new all-time records in the statewide Gubernatorial race with more than 1.5 million Ohioans requesting an absentee ballot or voting early. The count is up 3.9 percent over the previous record set in 2018.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he still expects “particularly strong turnout.”

Meanwhile, long-lines are reported Tuesday afternoon at polling locations across Northern Kentucky. Voters have said they waited two hours in Erlanger, Edgewood and Villa Hills.

Polls close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky and 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

MORE | Ohio, Kentucky voters to decide on criminal justice reform, abortion access

Story continues below.

Ohio Governor’s Race

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, is facing off against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, formerly the mayor of Dayton.

The incumbent governor holds a commanding 21.5 edge in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The pair did not debate publicly after DeWine refused Whaley’s invitations. In a pseudo-debate with the Cleveland Plain Dealer, they reportedly sparred over abortion, guns and more.

DeWine survived Ohio’s first primary challenge against an incumbent governor in nearly 45 years, if only by virtue of divided opposition.

President Donald Trump did not endorse a candidate, and frustration remains among conservative voters about DeWine’s aggressive early approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd that assembled for Trump’s rally Tuesday in Dayton booed DeWine.

But DeWine is a household name with four decades in elected office and recent economic victories, having secured multi-billion dollar investments from Intel and Honda.

Whaley, self-styled as a tough, working-class Dayton Democrat whose father was laid off from a GM plant, campaigned in part on a jobs plan that would raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15. She also tried to hit DeWine with his alleged involvement in the First Energy scandal.

Ohio U.S. Senate Race

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term Congressman, is facing off against Republican upstart J.D. Vance for the Senate seat vacated by Rob Portman.

The race has been closely contested from the start. A late surge from Vance has given him an 87 percent chance of victory, according to FiveThirtyEight. Emerson College’s final survey found Vance leading by 8 points.

His victory would boost the GOP chances of taking control of the Senate.

It’s a race that seemed to hinge on the involvement of Trump, who carried Ohio by eight points in 2020.

Vance, an author and venture capitalist, earned conservative voters’ favor after his turnabout on Trump. Having initially criticized Trump in 2016, the Cincinnati Republican turned himself into an avowed Trump supporter ahead of the midterm election cycle.

Vance described himself Monday night prior to Trump’s arrival in Dayton as an “America-first” candidate. He continued: “No more RINOs, no more people who compromise and lose our country in the process.”

Ryan amassed an impressive campaign war chest without the full backing of national groups. He cultivated a grassroots approach and styled himself as a working man while eschewing the Democratic establishment on household and pocketbook issues that loom large in 2022.

Early polls had Ryan with the lead. Professional pollsters, however, warned against putting stock in numbers out of Ohio, citing the response bias that infamously befuddled them in 2016.

Vance received a late boost in the form of a $30 million infusion from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund.

Ohio U.S. House Race

U.S. Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican, is defending his Cincinnati-area seat from Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman, a Democrat.

Landsman is the latest in a line of city politicians to challenge Chabot, who has been in Congress since 1994. But the newly drawn district, which still includes West Side suburbs and Warren County, now also includes all of Democratic-friendly Cincinnati.

The race is considered extremely competitive. More than $11 million has been spent between the candidates and outside groups as of mid-October, as reported by our media partners at the Enquirer.

Voters may be showing fatigue with Chabot, who has been in Congress almost continuously since 1994. Landsman has also attacked Chabot on his vote against certifying the 2020 Presidential election result and his anti-abortion stance in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

Chabot has countered with ads saying Landsman tried to de-fund CPD and tying him to Nancy Pelosi, for whom he worked briefly in 1999. The attacks play into national issues that figure to favor Republicans, including inflation and the perception of increasing crime rates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.