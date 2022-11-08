Election 2022: Ohio, Kentucky voters to decide on criminal justice reform, abortion access

Full Election Results

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voters in Ohio and Kentucky will decide Tuesday on two two statewide ballot issues that figure to fundamentally change abortion access and criminal justice procedures for Tri-State residents.

MORE | Local races could decide balance of power in Congress

Story continues below.

Click on the image to see full election results for the 2022 midterms. (WXIX)

Abortion in Kentucky

Kentucky voters could choose to change the state constitution by vesting in the legislature the power to regulate abortion.

The commonwealth’s trigger law that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is currently stayed as a challenge plays out against it on constitutional grounds. The case is currently with the Kentucky Supreme Court. A hearing is scheduled after the election.

The amendment would render that hearing moot, giving legislators final say on whether abortion is protected under state law.

Republicans have held legislative supermajorities in each chamber for two years, with 75 of 100 seats in the House and 30 of 38 in the Senate. New redistricting maps figure to increase those advantages.

Biden carried just 19 of the House districts in 2020, none outside Jefferson and Fayette counties, both urban centers, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Democrats are hoping abortion could motivate turnout in their favor, particularly in a state where it explicitly hangs in the balance.

Bail Reform in Ohio

Ohio’s Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to determine bail amounts and conditions if passed. It would also require judges to consider public safety when setting monetary bail amounts for those facing criminal charges.

The Ohio constitution grants judges the ability to set bails comprising any type, amount or conditions, but it prohibits excessive bail.

Judges setting bail can consider the nature and circumstances of the crime, per Ohio criminal code. They are also required to consider factors specific to the accused person, including the weight of evidence and the defendant’s financial resources, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Constitution triggers automatic detention without bail for defendants charged with capital offenses. A detention hearing is required to hold a defendant without bail when charged with a specific set of other offenses.

The burden is on the prosecutor to sufficiently demonstrate that the defendant committed the crime and poses a substantial risk to public safety and that no release conditions can reasonably protect the community.

Otherwise, the Court has ruled judges cannot set unreasonably high bail amounts that “everyone knows the defendant cannot afford” and that are “tantamount to a denial of bail[...]”

Says the Court, “The sole purpose of bail is to ensure a person’s attendance in court.” And elsewhere: “Bail is excessive when it is higher than is reasonably necessary to serve the government’s interest in ensuring the accused’s appearance at trial.”

To be clear, according to Ohio code, judges can consider public safety—”the protection or safety of any person or the community”—when determining bail conditions such as travel restrictions, but monetary bail “shall be related to the defendant’s risk of nonappearance, the seriousness of the offense [and] the previous criminal record of the defendant[...]”

Ohio Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) has said the amendment would pave an unnecessary shortcut for lazy prosecutors to deny defendants due process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.