Election Day 2022: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day.
Polls are open 6 a.m to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.
You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name.
Check your polling location and voter registration status:
Here is a sample ballot in your Ohio county.
Major races in Ohio:
- Ohio Governor: Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dewine and Democrat Nan Whaley, Dayton’s mayor
- U.S. Senate: Democrat U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance
- U.S. Representative for Ohio’s First Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot and Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman
- U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Second Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrum and Democrat Samantha Meadows
- U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson and Democrat Vanessa Enoch
Ohio Issue 1: State constitutional amendment requiring Ohio courts to consider as they set bail: public safety, suspect’s criminal record, likelihood that person will return to court and other factors decided by state lawmakers.
Kentucky races
Here is a sample ballot for your Kentucky county
U.S. Senate: Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker
Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District: Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Democrat Matt Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne.
FOX19 NOW will have live updates and election returns on Tuesday night.
