Election Day 2022: What you need to know

Polls are open 6 a.m to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name.

Check your polling location and voter registration status:

Ohio

Kentucky

Indiana

Here is a sample ballot in your Ohio county.

Major races in Ohio:

Ohio Governor: Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dewine and Democrat Nan Whaley, Dayton’s mayor

U.S. Senate: Democrat U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance

U.S. Representative for Ohio’s First Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot and Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman

U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Second Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrum and Democrat Samantha Meadows

U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson and Democrat Vanessa Enoch

Ohio Issue 1: State constitutional amendment requiring Ohio courts to consider as they set bail: public safety, suspect’s criminal record, likelihood that person will return to court and other factors decided by state lawmakers.

Kentucky races

Here is a sample ballot for your Kentucky county

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker

Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District: Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Democrat Matt Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne.

