Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Election Day 2022: What you need to know

Tuesday is Election Day
Tuesday is Election Day(Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day.

Polls are open 6 a.m to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

You must provide proof of identification that has a photo with your name.

Check your polling location and voter registration status:

Ohio

Kentucky

Indiana

Here is a sample ballot in your Ohio county.

Major races in Ohio:

  • Ohio Governor: Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dewine and Democrat Nan Whaley, Dayton’s mayor
  • U.S. Senate: Democrat U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance
  • U.S. Representative for Ohio’s First Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot and Cincinnati Councilman Greg Landsman
  • U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Second Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrum and Democrat Samantha Meadows
  • U.S. Representative for Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District: Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson and Democrat Vanessa Enoch

Ohio Issue 1: State constitutional amendment requiring Ohio courts to consider as they set bail: public safety, suspect’s criminal record, likelihood that person will return to court and other factors decided by state lawmakers.

Kentucky races

Here is a sample ballot for your Kentucky county

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker

Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District: Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Democrat Matt Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne.

FOX19 NOW will have live updates and election returns on Tuesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who...
Search underway for suspect who fired at Hamilton County deputy
Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Dog's bark credited with alerting man to thief
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills