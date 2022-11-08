Contests
Have you seen her? Alert issued for missing woman with Dementia

Karen L. Holder, 70, is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Karen L. Holder, 70, is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old who has Dementia.

Karen L. Holder, 70, left her Mosswood Court home in Cincinnati shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center.

Holder is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She drove away in what is described as a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio license plate number HQY-2220.

Karen Holder, 70, drove away from her Cincinnati home early Monday in a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Karen Holder, 70, drove away from her Cincinnati home early Monday in a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The pictured vehcile is not the actual vehicle involved.(Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center)

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

