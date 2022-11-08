Lawyer says UK student plans to withdraw from school after assault charge, racial slurs

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -A lawyer representing University of Kentucky student and Fort Mitchell resident Sophia Rosing said she plans to withdraw from school following her high-profile arrest captured on video in which she appeared to say a number of racial slurs.

Lawyer Fred Peters spoke briefly to our media partners at The Enquirer on Tuesday and said his client plans to step away from school and possibly enter a treatment program.

Peters said Rosing is “embarrassed and humiliated” and her family is as well. Peters offered no further comment on the situation.

Rosing, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assault on a police officer in a Fayette County court on Monday. Assault on a police officer is a felony in Kentucky.

She posted a $10,000 bond on Monday, according to court records. The Fayette County jail no longer lists her as an inmate.

Rosing was arrested after a confrontation with a clerk at Boyd Hall on campus early Sunday.

According to a citation from the University of Kentucky Police Department, an officer reported Rosing was located in Boyd Hall and was “very intoxicated.”

The citation states Rosing was in a corner repeating a racial slur to “a group of black females” and continued to use the word as the officer removed her from the area.

The officer wrote that Rosing said she “has lots of money” and gets “special treatment.”

“When I told her to sit back in the chair she kicked me and bit my hand,” the officer said. The report states Rosing didn’t have identification on her person and, at least for a time, refused to identify herself.

Videos of different portions of the incident have gone viral on different social media platforms.

In a statement Monday, Eli Capilouto, university president, called the video repulsive and violent.

“The sting and strike of a racist act is felt by the victims, to be sure. But it also is felt by all of us. Failure to identify racism — and directly speak out against it — prevents us from living up to our promise and potential,” Capilouto wrote.

Along with the court proceedings, the school is conducting a disciplinary investigation into the situation as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.