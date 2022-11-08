Lead BCI agent on Pike County massacre: ‘Mental health issues with all of the Wagners’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The lead investigative agent on the Pike County massacre testified Tuesday that he thinks there are mental health issues with all of the Wagners.

“I think there were mental issues for all four people to kill eight people,” BCI Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer said on the stand during cross-examination by one of George Wagner IV’s lawyers.

Court is on a break now.

Sometime before the jury returns from lunch around 1 p.m., Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering is expected to hold a hearing over which wiretaps the state and defense can play for the jury.

The state wants to play the most, more than 20 recordings that captured Wagner family conversations in 2018, and then they plan to rest their case.

The defense wants to play some as well.

Jurors will be able to review transcripts and text messages that are associated with the recordings, but only while the audio is being played in court, the judge announced Tuesday.

He stressed several times to both the state and defense the transcripts “are not evidence”, the recordings are.

Once issues over the wiretaps are worked out, the state plans to call Special Agent Scheiderer and one of his colleagues, Criminal Intelligence Analyst Julia Eveslage, to the stand to help set up and explain the recordings to the jury.

Until issues with the wiretaps are worked out, Judge Deering is allowing Wagner IV’s attorneys to begin presenting his defense to the jury.

Scheiderer was on the stand undergoing cross-examination when court ended Monday, so the count began Tuesday with his testimony resuming.

The judge overseeing this case is allowing each witness to choose if their testimony will be seen by the public.

Scheiderer chose to allow it Monday and agreed again on Tuesday.

He said BCI sought the warrant for the wiretaps only after “exhausting” all other investigative techniques. That included interviewing some 500 witnesses, executing more than 40 search warrants, having 100 subpoenas issued and reviewing more than 1,000 tips.

The entire investigative team agreed it was a necessary step to obtain the wiretaps, he said, pointing out how close-knit the Wagners were and kept discussions amongst themselves.

It also was a way for BCI to become aware of new or known associates and/or relatives of the Wagners so BCI could interview them, he testified.

Scheiderer confirmed multiple facts of the case under cross-examination by defense attorney John Parker, in addition to his belief that the Wagners all have mental health issues including:

It was Billy Wagner’s idea to kill all Wagners

All of the victims were shot in the head

He saw Jake Wagner ‘smile and smirk’ when Jake Wagner testified.

There was never any proof that Jake Wagner’s then 2-year-old daughter, Sophia, with one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was sexually abused.

Prosecutors long have said custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified recently against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals with the state after admitting their roles in the slayings.

Both mother and son said on the stand they feared Sophia would be sexually abused during her time in her mother’s care and that was the motivation for the massacre, not custody and care of the little girl, Parker said.

He told Scheiderer the custody theory they were all proclaiming was “wrong.”

Scheiderer rebutted that and then clarified that while the sexual abuse concerns were part of it, custody ultimately was the motive.

George Wagner IV and his brother and their parents, Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 for the killings.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner have both pleaded guilty to their roles in the slayings and testified against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals.

George Wagner, 31, and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both testified that the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

