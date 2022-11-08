Contests
More Green Township home invasion suspects arrested after chase into NKY

A Ludlow police SUV and officers on scene.
A Ludlow police SUV and officers on scene.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky.

Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men join two juveniles in custody following a home invasion and robbery early Tuesday on Calmhaven Drive in Green Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after 12 a.m., the four suspects drove away from the home, but a sheriff’s deputy spotted their vehicle.

The deputy chased the suspects’ vehicle into Miami Township.

During the chase, the sheriff’s office says the suspects shot at the deputy. No one was hit by the gunfire.

At some point, the suspects ditched the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who fired twice at a deputy as they ran off in Miami Township, a sheriff’s spokeswoman says. No one was hit or hurt. It all started with a home invasion report on Calmhaven Drive in Green Township.(FOX19 NOW)

Then later in the morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call that the suspects might be inside a home on River Road in Cincinnati.

Law enforcement, including a SWAT team, responded to the home.

The sheriff’s office says, it turns out, no one was inside the River Road home.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that the suspects who shot at a deputy may be...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that the suspects who shot at a deputy may be inside a home in the 3600 block of River Road in CPD’s District 3. CPD’s SWAT team was called in to assist.(WXIX)

The suspects were instead driving a stolen car out of Miami Township after they shot at the deputy 12 hours earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kyla Woods with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the two juveniles were in custody around 12:30 p.m. Those two have not been identified since they are under 18.

Around 2 p.m., the stolen vehicle with Clower and Harp inside was spotted near Colerain and Marshall, the sheriff’s office said.

The two refused to stop for police, and a chase ensued.

The chase went across the Ohio River and into Northern Kentucky, where it ended at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Clower and Harp were arrested, and the sheriff’s office says more charges are pending against them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

