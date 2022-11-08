Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer on westbound Ronald Reagan Highway.

An officer was investigating another crash on the highway near Daly Road when the second crash happened, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

Police have not happened what happened in the second crash or whether the officer was injured.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

