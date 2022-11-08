Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

An officer was investigating one crash when another crash happened.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash involving a police officer on westbound Ronald Reagan Highway.

An officer was investigating another crash on the highway near Daly Road when the second crash happened, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

Police have not happened what happened in the second crash or whether the officer was injured.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Butler County Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
Newtown officer hit during chase through city
Deputies and SWAT were called to a home in Brown County Saturday.
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

Latest News

Dog's bark credited with alerting man to thief
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns for 2022!
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants
Brad Williams
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America