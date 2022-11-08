Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Officers help save infant with RSV who stopped breathing, police say

Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, helping an infant with RSV who wasn’t breathing.
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two officers with the Kansas City Police Department rushed into action when a 1-month-old girl with RSV stopped breathing Thursday.

According to the police department, Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a home where the infant was unable to breathe.

The officers arrived before EMS personnel and ran into the house to begin infant chest compressions and back thrusts.

The baby started breathing again and DuChaine turned her to the side while Owen checked for obstructions.

Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing.

“She’s still on a breathing machine and stuff,” Kamiyah’s mom Tajanea Allen told KCTV. “I’d rather for her to be on it than to be anywhere else, that’s for sure.”

The officers, including her hero DuChaine, were able to visit Kamiyah in the hospital.

“Seeing that she’s OK, that she’s breathing -- that was the most rewarding part,” DuChaine said. “Just being able to see the baby again.”

“Richard DuChaine is a hero,” Allen said. “He saved my daughter’s life. I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter and I’m very grateful for that.”

Kamiyah is stable and continues to improve each day.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Lead BCI agent on Pike County massacre: ‘Mental health issues with all of the Wagners’
Dan + Shay will be performing at West Chester's first country music festival in August.
Dan+Shay, Alabama to headline West Chester country music festival
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia