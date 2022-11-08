Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop

Contests
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mexico is now in jail in Ohio on felony drug possession charges following a recent traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 for following a vehicle too closely on I-70 in Madison County.

A drug-sniffing K-9 and other criminal indicators prompted a search of the truck.

During the search, authorities discovered approximately 220 pounds of cocaine estimated to value around $9 million.

The driver of the truck was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Sebastian Alapizco Flores, of Mexicali, Mexico.

The 25-year-old was booked at the Tri-County Jail on a possession of cocaine charge.

Sebastian Alapizco Flores
Sebastian Alapizco Flores(Source: Tri-County Regional Jail)

If convicted, Flores faces up to 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

