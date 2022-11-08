Contests
Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a...
(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you happen to see a toad, keep your tongue in your mouth.

That’s the main message the National Park Service stressed in a Facebook post last month.

While most people probably don’t want to lick a toad, park officials decided to make the announcement, perhaps as a precaution.

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a strong toxin that could lead to serious health threats, including death.

Using the poison from the toads as a hallucinogenic drug is illegal in the U.S, according to a recent report from the New York Times.

