Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Search underway for suspect who fired at Hamilton County deputy

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who fired twice at a deputy as they ran off in Miami Township, a sheriff’s spokeswoman says. No one was hit or hurt. It all started with a home invasion robbery report on Calmhaven Drive in Green Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who fired twice at a deputy as they ran off, a sheriff’s spokeswoman says.

No one was struck or hurt when the deputy was shot at in a wooded area of Miami Township, said Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

It all started with a 911 report of a home invasion robbery in the 5900 block of Calmhaven Drive in Green Township at 12:10 a.m., she said.

The vehicle described in the home invasion fled the scene with three suspects inside, and a deputy located a vehicle matching the description, according to Woods.

The deputy pursued the vehicle into neighboring Miami Township, where the vehicle crashed and the suspects fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office and Hamilton County dispatchers have not released the specific location in Miami Township.

“We have not been able to locate the suspects in the wooded area at this time,” Woods said. “This is still a very active scene. We are working with Green Township on this investigation and will release more information when it is available.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officer involved in crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Dog's bark credited with alerting man to thief
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns for 2022!
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants
Brad Williams
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM