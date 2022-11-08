Search underway for suspect who fired at Hamilton County deputy

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the three suspects including one who fired twice at a deputy as they ran off, a sheriff’s spokeswoman says.

No one was struck or hurt when the deputy was shot at in a wooded area of Miami Township, said Kyla Woods, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

It all started with a 911 report of a home invasion robbery in the 5900 block of Calmhaven Drive in Green Township at 12:10 a.m., she said.

The vehicle described in the home invasion fled the scene with three suspects inside, and a deputy located a vehicle matching the description, according to Woods.

The deputy pursued the vehicle into neighboring Miami Township, where the vehicle crashed and the suspects fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office and Hamilton County dispatchers have not released the specific location in Miami Township.

“We have not been able to locate the suspects in the wooded area at this time,” Woods said. “This is still a very active scene. We are working with Green Township on this investigation and will release more information when it is available.”

