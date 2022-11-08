Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: Pike County trial: Hearing Tuesday over Wagner wiretap recordings
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Just days after his office sued Dollar General Corp., Attorney General Dave Yost sued...
‘Bait advertising’ Ohio AG sues Family Dollar after more Butler County stores fail price checks