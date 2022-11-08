Contests
UK student who was victim of viral racist attack speaks at march against racism

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large show of support tonight for a UK student. Hundreds gathered for the march against racism.

It comes on the heels of an on-campus incident Sunday morning. Cell phone video shows Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against and assaulting another student.

The victim and her family were among those who spoke out against Rosing’s actions.

Kylah Spring stepped up to share a message of unity with the black community and the entire UK community. Her mother and many others who marched Monday night are calling for action as well.

Hundreds took to UK’s campus, on Monday night, to speak their minds, in support of Kylah Spring and against Sophia Rosing. The same night that the 22-year-old bonded out of jail.

Students and activists alike voiced their displeasure, not just with the incident, but also with how the university has handled it since.

The university says that its Office of Student Conduct is working through its disciplinary process and cannot comment on Rosing’s status while that happens.

Spring emotionally addressed those who came to support her. and had a message for her accused attacker.

“I’m deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I’m most grateful for justice that is to come,” Spring said “And to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit.”

March organizers encouraged students to come to the university’s MLK Center in the coming days. They are asking people to bring their ideas on what needs to change so that the organizers can present them to the university.

