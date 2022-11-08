Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Van Lith scores 28 as #7 UofL tips off season with 87-68 win over Cincinnati

Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith hit 12 of her 20 shots on her way to 28 point night as #7 UofL tipped off the 2022-23 season with an 87-68 over Cincinnati.

Florida State transfer Morgan Jones scored 14 points in her Cards debut, hitting 9-13 from the free throw line.

Liz Dixon added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Cards outscored the Bearcats 24-10 in the first quarter.

Before the game UofL’s 2022 Final Four was unveiled in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center.

“We talked to the kids about it in the locker room before we came out was especially the returning players was to make sure you enjoy the moment, because it was a lot of work,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “You know it’s not easy to get there, it’s a big deal.”

The Cards (1-0) will be back in action on Thursday night when they host IUPUI.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
One person is dead after a shooting on Chapel Road in Okeana, according to Butler County...
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Joe Mixon (28) leave the field...
Mixon nominated for weekly award after career game
Bengals fans' 'prime spot' to tailgate
Bengals fans' 'prime spot' to tailgate
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: One-handed TD catch
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: One-handed TD catch
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) avoids tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback...
Joe Mixon makes history as the Bengals pick up get-right win over the Panthers