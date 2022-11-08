Van Lith scores 28 as #7 UofL tips off season with 87-68 win over Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith hit 12 of her 20 shots on her way to 28 point night as #7 UofL tipped off the 2022-23 season with an 87-68 over Cincinnati.

Florida State transfer Morgan Jones scored 14 points in her Cards debut, hitting 9-13 from the free throw line.

Liz Dixon added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Cards outscored the Bearcats 24-10 in the first quarter.

Before the game UofL’s 2022 Final Four was unveiled in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center.

“We talked to the kids about it in the locker room before we came out was especially the returning players was to make sure you enjoy the moment, because it was a lot of work,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “You know it’s not easy to get there, it’s a big deal.”

The Cards (1-0) will be back in action on Thursday night when they host IUPUI.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.