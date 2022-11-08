Veterans Day celebrations and freebies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Companies are honoring veterans with several deals, discounts and freebies.

Many promotions apply to both veteran and active-duty service members

EVENTS

Blue Ash: Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon at Blue Ash Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park starting at 10:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati: Free lunch for veterans and active duty from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A patriotic concert by the Pete Wagner Band will be performing at the café.

Heritage Bank Center: Presented by Hollywood Casino MyHeroes Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Indianapolis Fuel. $5 craft draft beers/ seltzer, $1 popcorn, $3 hamburger, and military-themed jerseys. Miltary

DEALS AND FREEBIES

Biggby Coffee: All veterans and active-duty military receive a free 16oz drink with a valid military ID.

Bob Evans: Any veteran or active-duty military guest can get a free meal from one of their seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner select dishes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10% discounts based on franchise location. Must present valid military ID.

Cincinnati Museum Center: Free admission and parking for Veterans, retired and active military Nov. 11. The offer does not include OMNIMAX® Theater or Holiday Junction.

Cincinnati Zoo: Active and retired military personnel will get free admission Thursday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon, active and inactive military personnel are invited nationwide to participate in Build Your Own Grand Slam

Gold Star Chili: Offering all veterans and active-duty military a free 3-Way and drink.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: Offering a free single dip sugar cone to all veterans and those serving in the US Military on November 11.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a salon and receive a free haircut on Nov. 11. Non-military members who get a haircut on Nov. 11 can receive a free haircut card to give to an active military member or veteran.

IHOP: All active-duty military and veterans can eat free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes on Nov. 11 until 7 p.m.

IKEA: Offering free breakfast to veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

Kohl’s: 30% off in-store purchases for veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14

Metro: Free rides to all veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11, on all Metro and Access paratransit buses.

Mike’s Carwash: Free Basic Washes to Veterans and active military personnel on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Some franchise locations may offer free meals on Nov. 11.

Piada Italian Street Food: Free cannoli chips.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military can receive free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw on Nov. 11.

Tom & Chee: Free melt to all veterans and active-duty military at any Cincinnati Tom & Chee location (except Kings Island) on Nov. 11 with any proof of service. Guests need to present their military ID or another form of ID to receive their complimentary melt.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11.

