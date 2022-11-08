LIVE: Trump speaks at Ohio rally as rumors swirl about presidential announcement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio Monday night campaigning on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections.

There are conflicting reports on whether Trump will announce his 2024 Presidential campaign north of Dayton. The Hill and the Washington Post reported he was considering it, but other outlets including Axios have put the announcement date later in November.

He is expected to speak at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia around 8 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will be in attendance.

Trump is stumping for U.S. Senate hopeful and fellow Republican J.D. Vance, an author and venture capitalist who was critical of Trump in 2016. His recent turnabout earned Trump’s endorsement and the 2022 Senate nomination in May’s bruising GOP primary.

Vance described himself Monday night prior to Trump’s arrival as an America-First candidate, according to the New York Times. “No more RINOs, no more people who compromise and lose our country in the process,” he said.

Vance is running against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term Congressman who amassed an impressive campaign war chest without the full backing of national groups.

Ryan cultivated a grassroots approach and styled himself as a working man while eschewing the Democratic establishment on household and pocketbook issues that loom large in 2022.

Trump carried Ohio by eight points in 2020, and the state is considered red-leaning.

Early polls had Ryan with the lead. Professional pollsters, however, warned against putting stock in numbers out of Ohio, and Vance’s late surge, helped by a $30 million infusion from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund, appears to bear them out.

Emerson College’s final survey of the state’s midterm elections found Vance leading Ryan by 8 points, according to The Hill.

The race is one of several destined to determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently split down the middle.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters released the following statement ahead of Trump’s rally:

“Tonight, Donald Trump is coming in to try to save a lackluster bunch of Ohio Republicans who desperately need saving. From a California transplant running for senate, whose campaign has been on life support from the beginning, to a governor who has been running for office for 40 years that Trump once called on Republicans to primary, it’s clear these Republicans need all the help they can get. We’re confident Ohio voters will see through the last minute act of desperation and elect Democrats up and down the ballot tomorrow.”

