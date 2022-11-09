1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed.
People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments.
The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield dispatch said.
It is unknown whether or not the man lived in the apartment complex.
His condition is unknown at this time.
