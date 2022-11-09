1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed.

People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments.

We are in Fairfield at the Camelot East Apartments where police say a man in his early 30s was shot. Officers say he was talking while he was transported to the hospital but also say he could have serious injuries. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ogx3JRlaUp — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 9, 2022

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield dispatch said.

It is unknown whether or not the man lived in the apartment complex.

His condition is unknown at this time.

FOX19 will update this story as more information is revealed.

