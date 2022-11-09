MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a new place in Mason where people can remember loved ones they lost.

Angel Alley on Main Street is dedicated to kids who have passed away.

There are more than 50 names on the wall, rocks and hand-painted bricks to honor the kids.

Among those names is JJ Day, who was nine years old when he died.

“I want [people] to see how beautiful it is, how special it is,” says Kristen Day, JJ Day’s mom, “I want them to just kind of reflect. All of these children were important to somebody.”

Kristen Day, president of Love like JJ, walks down the colorful and bright Angel Alley and looks at all of the names of dozens of kids that died before they could experience a full life.

“We have a memory wall here that has 55 names of kids that have passed away in the last 25 years,” says Jennifer Winter.

Jennifer Winter and her husband Mark own the building where the mural is painted. They did not lose a child of their own, but they know several of the names on here.

“We have friends that have kids that have passed on too soon, so we got together with them and decided to make it basically a tribute to these kids so that they’re not forgotten,” says Winter.

“When they had the dedication it was full of all these parents. There’s something to be said about having a place where there’s people who know exactly what we’re going through and having a place that represents our children,” Day adds.

Mural artists used spray paint to turn the dark alley into a bright and colorful place. Donations paid the artists and covered the cost of paint, umbrellas, and lights.

Angel Alley provides bright, cheerful memorial for Mason children. (WXIX)

“We just want this to be a place where these kids are not forgotten,” says Winter, “That they’re always remembered. And it’s a bright, cheerful place. We don’t want this to be a sad memorial where people go away feeling sad. When you know the meaning behind what the alley is, it’s a beautiful, cheerful place, and we do feel that the angels are here with us.”

Unfortunately, these aren’t the only kids being remembered here in Mason. Winter says they already know of about five more kids who need to be added to the alley.

If you would like to visit the alley, the address is 312 West Main Street in Mason, located between the Mason Deerfield Chamber of Commerce and Gary’s Barbershop.

