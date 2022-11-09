Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Fairfax police investigate ‘incident’ at Walmart overnight

Fairfax police confirm they are investigating “an incident” overnight at the Walmart store off...
Fairfax police confirm they are investigating “an incident” overnight at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road.(Generic Image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirm they are investigating “an incident” overnight at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road.

Someone reported a kidnapping at gunpoint late Tuesday, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Hamilton County dispatchers said the incident was reported directly to the police department at 11:03 p.m. and then officers went to the store to investigate.

Beyond confirming they are investigating “an incident” at Walmart, Fairfax police declined to release details early Wednesday until supervisors arrive at work later in the day.

There appeared to be no reported injuries.

The fire department that serves the village of Fairfax, Little Miami Joint Fire & Rescue, tells FOX19 NOW their crews were not asked to respond.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Wednesday First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman sits for an interview with The Associated Press,...
Greg Landsman unseats Chabot in surprise win for Democrats
A man was taken by Aircare to the hospital after he was shot at a Fairfield apartment complex...
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
Ross Township house fire
Ross Township house fire