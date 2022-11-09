Fairfax police investigate ‘incident’ at Walmart overnight

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirm they are investigating “an incident” overnight at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road.

Someone reported a kidnapping at gunpoint late Tuesday, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Hamilton County dispatchers said the incident was reported directly to the police department at 11:03 p.m. and then officers went to the store to investigate.

Beyond confirming they are investigating “an incident” at Walmart, Fairfax police declined to release details early Wednesday until supervisors arrive at work later in the day.

There appeared to be no reported injuries.

The fire department that serves the village of Fairfax, Little Miami Joint Fire & Rescue, tells FOX19 NOW their crews were not asked to respond.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.