Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees.

A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to report it, according to Chief Jeff Bronson.

When officers arrived at the store, they were told two Walmart employees were approached at gunpoint by a suspect dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a ski mask.

One victim fled the scene in his vehicle and the second one was forced into the suspect’s vehicle, police say.

A second suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and the two vehicles exited the parking lot, according to the release.

Cincinnati Police District 5 officers located the victim in the area of West Fork Road and Colerain Avenue, Fairfax police say.

The victim advised that he was forced out of the vehicle in the 2400 block of Mustang Drive,the release states.

Police say he suffered a minor injury to his face after being struck by the gun.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Dodge Durango with broken taillights and a broken rear window on the passenger side.

They are holding it to examine and process it for evidence.

Police say they are still trying to find the victim’s gray, two-door 2003 Infiniti.

