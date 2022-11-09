Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department.

Heard was flown to the hospital where he remains Wednesday, police said.

We are in Fairfield at the Camelot East Apartments where police say a man in his early 30s was shot. Officers say he was talking while he was transported to the hospital but also say he could have serious injuries. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ogx3JRlaUp — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 9, 2022

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Call Fairfield police at 513-829-8201 of Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-896-8246 if you have information regarding the investigation.

