Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

Quentin Heard, 36, was flown to the hospital after officers found him with gunshot wounds.
Quentin Heard, 36, was flown to the hospital after officers found him with gunshot wounds.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department.

Heard was flown to the hospital where he remains Wednesday, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Call Fairfield police at 513-829-8201 of Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-896-8246 if you have information regarding the investigation.

