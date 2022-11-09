First Alert Weather Day: Friday rain could lead to flooding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and possible flooding to parts of the Tri-State, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Nicole’s remnants will move north along the Appalachian Mountains Thursday and Friday, our weather team forecasts.

The rain will hit the Tri-State starting early Friday.

Rain forecasted for 6 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Radar at 10:30 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

The higher amounts of rain will be east of Cincinnati with as much as two inches possible. That will be the exception rather than the rule, but most of the Tri-State will get much-needed rain.

However, because of the dry ground, run-off will be a problem which could lead to flooding.

Forecasted rainfall for Friday. (WXIX)

Rain will end Friday afternoon and then comes the big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

No watches or advisories related to the rain have been issued at this time.

Rain begins to move east and out of the Tri-State starting Friday afternoon. (WXIX)

