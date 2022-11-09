Contests
Flames engulf Ross Township home

A large fire broke out Tuesday evening at a Ross Township home.
A large fire broke out Tuesday evening at a Ross Township home.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A house was engulfed with flames in Butler County Tuesday evening with multiple fire crews from various townships.

Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a large house fire around 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Red Wing Court in Ross Township.

While no one was hurt in the fire, officials say there was an issue with the fire hydrants near the home, so they had to pump water through multiple tankers.

Additional companies came from Morgan Township, Reily Township, Hamilton and Colerain.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

