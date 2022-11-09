Flames engulf Ross Township home

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A house was engulfed with flames in Butler County Tuesday evening with multiple fire crews from various townships.

Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a large house fire around 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Red Wing Court in Ross Township.

We are on the scene of a large house fire in Ross Township. No one was injured but officials tell me there are no fire hydrants so they’ve had to pump water through multiple tankers. Crews from all over the area are here. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/hh8FOmzQib — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 9, 2022

While no one was hurt in the fire, officials say there was an issue with the fire hydrants near the home, so they had to pump water through multiple tankers.

Additional companies came from Morgan Township, Reily Township, Hamilton and Colerain.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.