Greg Landsman unseats Chabot in surprise win for Democrats

Chabot was first elected in 1994 and served 13 terms in Congress.
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman sits for an interview with The Associated Press,...
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman sits for an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman is headed to Congress.

He flipped Ohio’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday night, unseating longtime West Side Republican Steve Chabot.

Landsman declared victory in a speech late Tuesday night, saying Chabot had called to congratulate him.

“This sends a very significant message,” Landsman said. “When it comes to chaos and extremism, we’re done.”

Polling showed a tight race coming into Tuesday, but Chabot’s beatings of local Democratic politicians have become so commonplace the result can’t fail to surprise.

The district’s figurative graveyard includes a parade of Cincinnati mayors, both past and present: David Mann, Roxanne Qualls, John Cranley and Aftab Pureval. Only Steve Driehaus succeeded against Chabot in 2008, but Chabot took back the seat two years later.

The newly drawn Congressional district likely helped Landsman. It still includes the West Side suburbs and Warren County, but it was recently expanded to encompass all of the city of Cincinnati, a Democratic stronghold in the region.

The race was extremely competitive. More than $11 million was spent between the candidates and outside groups as of mid-October, as reported by our media partners at the Enquirer.

Chabot launched attack ads claiming Landsman tried to de-fund CPD and tying him to Nancy Pelosi, for whom he worked briefly in 1999.

The attacks played into national issues that figure to favor Republicans, including inflation and the perception of increasing crime rates.

But the attacks were not enough to overcome apparent voter fatigue with Chabot, a 13-term Congressman who first arrived on Cincinnati’s political radar in 1988 when he lost the 1st District to Thomas Luken.

Landsman also seemed to succeed in attacking Chabot on his vote against certifying the 2020 Presidential election result and his anti-abortion stance in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

“Southwest Ohio gained a champion for working families tonight,” said an Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson. “Greg has spent his whole career putting Ohioans first, and we know he’ll do the same in Congress. Congratulations to Greg and his whole team on this hard-fought victory.”

The DCC offer the following statement on Landsman’s win:

“Congratulations to Congressman-elect Greg Landsman. As a former public school teacher and local leader, Greg has spent his career working to improve the lives of children, families and working people in Cincinnati and beyond. Greg will be a fresh voice in Washington, ready to work across the aisle and fight to deliver lower costs, more affordable health care, and more opportunity for Southwest Ohioans who have been neglected for so long by crooked and out-of-touch representation.”

