Health district reports bird flu in Butler County flock

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A backyard poultry flock began quarantine Tuesday after testing positive for bird flu, according to the Butler County General Health District.

The highly contagious virus, known as H5N1, is deadly to birds, such as chickens, geese and turkeys, and can be devastating to poultry owners, the health district reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the positive detection, and state officials quarantined the affected area.

As a further precaution, birds in the area will be depopulated to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to the health district.

Additionally, there is no immediate public health concern, as there has only been one known human case detected in the U.S., which was back in May.

According to the Butler County health district, these are some biosecurity and disease prevention practices to follow if you are caring for a flock:

Prevent contact with wild birds and waterfowl.

Limit visitors to those who are essential personnel.

Wash your hands with soap before and after coming in contact with live poultry.

Use disposable boot covers and/or disinfectant footbaths if coming in contact with a flock.

Utilize a rodent and pest control program.

Disinfect tools and equipment, especially before moving them to a new poultry facility.

Be on the alert for signs of illness, such as discoloration and/or swelling of legs, or labored breathing.

Use well or municipal water sources for drinking and cleaning.

If you notice any signs of illness or unexpected deaths in your flock, Butler County General Health District recommends reporting them to the Ohio Poultry Association at 614-882-6111, or the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6220.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.