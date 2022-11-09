Home security camera alerts family to house fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A family was not home when flames engulfed their Ross Township house Tuesday, but they were still the ones who called 911.

Ross Township Fire Chief Steve Miller says the family called 911 about the fire after they got an alert on their phone for activity that was caught on their garage security camera.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Red Wing Court in Ross Township around 7 p.m.

Chief Miller says it was an uphill battle, literally, to extinguish flames as soon as they arrived.

“Some of the things that hampered this operation is the house is set approximately a couple hundred feet up the road and up a steep driveway,” explained Chief Miller. “So, that hampered our operation, as far as getting equipment back to the scene.”

More than 10 fire departments in the area responded to help get things under control.

The Chief says it was a tall task given the lack of access to water along the street.

“There’s no working fire hydrants in the area, which causes us to run fire tanker operations,” Chief Miller explained.

No one was home when the fire started, except for the family dog.

FOX19 NOW is told a neighbor was able to get the dog out safely.

