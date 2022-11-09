Contests
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation

The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are considering adding a pet to their family.
The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are considering adding a pet to their family.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Humane Association of Warren County is facing a problem that is not unique to Tri-State animal shelters - overpopulation.

Joanne Hurley, executive director at Humane Association of Warren County, talked with FOX19 NOW about the chronic issue.

“Just tying dogs up at the shelter, wherever they can tie them up unseen,” says Hurley. “We’re having more of that than ever. More surrenders than ever. More strays being found than ever.”

As to why animal shelters are seeing such an increase in population is unknown, Hurley does have a theory.

“We’ve talked with several other shelters in the area and we’re all trying to narrow down one cause. The only thing that we can figure out is that this is post-COVID world and people are struggling.”

No matter the excuse, dogs and cats are in need of forever homes all over the Tri-State.

The Humane Association of Warren County is making adoption a little easier for people who are considering adding a pet to their family.

“We are running a special right now: $50 on all adult dogs, that’s dogs over six months [old],” says Hurley.

Not only will this help the shelters reduce overpopulation, but will help the lives of the animals.

“When you walk back, all you hear is the loudness and the stress and the anxiety and to take an animal out of that situation and into a home where they’ll have a cushy, comfortable life, it means everything to that animal,” says Hurley. “It means everything to us.”

If you are looking to learn more about the Humane Association of Warren County, you can call 513-695-1176 or visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

