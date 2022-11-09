J.D. Vance rides Trump endorsement to Senate win

Full Election Results

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - J.D. Vance is the next U.S. Senator from the state of Ohio, according to AP.

The 38-year-old Vance, a Cincinnati Republican, battled 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan for the seat vacated by Rob Portman.

The race was been closely contested from the start. A late surge from Vance put him around eight points ahead coming into Tuesday.

Vance’s victory boosts the GOP’s chances of taking control of the Senate, though those chances are seemingly dwindling with several competitive states yet to be called.

It’s a race that seemed to hinge on the involvement of former President Donald Trump, who carried Ohio by eight points in 2020. Trump included Vance in his roll call of endorsed candidates during his Tuesday night speech from Mar-A-Lago.

Vance, an author and venture capitalist, initially criticized the former president in 2016. “I can’t stomach Trump,” he said. “I think that he’s noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place.”

Vance then transitioned into an avowed Trump supporter ahead of the midterm election cycle, earning his coveted endorsement in May’s ultra-competitive primary. The former president acknowledged Vance’s turnabout, saying he’d seen that Vance now “gets it.”

Vance described himself Monday night prior to Trump’s arrival in Dayton as an “America-first” candidate. He continued: “No more RINOs, no more people who compromise and lose our country in the process.”

WATCH: @JDVance1 in front of a FIRED UP crowd at the Ohio Trump Rally #OHSen



"Let me propose something: When we get there...Republicans need to govern like we won the majority the American people gave us...Let's get to work in Washington, DC. No more talk. It's time for action!"

Ryan, 49, amassed an impressive campaign war chest totaling more than $38 million without the full backing of national groups. He cultivated a grassroots approach and styled himself as a working man while eschewing the Democratic establishment on pocketbook issues that loom large in 2022.

Unfortunately for Ryan, his messaging on the economy and manufacturing ran into the Republican buzz saw of national messaging on inflation.

Early polls had Ryan with the lead. Professional pollsters, however, warned against putting stock in numbers out of Ohio, citing the response bias that infamously muddled polls prior to 2016.

Vance received late help in the form of a $30 million infusion from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund. Peter Thiel also provided $15 million for a pro-Vance super PAC, according to CBS News.

We left it all on the field. pic.twitter.com/1B9t539jz5 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) November 9, 2022

