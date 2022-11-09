Contests
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion

Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state. The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s election revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions. Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
By BRUCE SCHREINER and BETH CAMPBELL
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state.

The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s election revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions.

Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

