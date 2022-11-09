Contests
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week to collect his prize, choosing the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Webb walked with $1,272,722.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game debuted in July with six prizes worth $3 million along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000.

This week has been record-setting when it comes to lottery jackpots. According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot on Tuesday after more than three months without anyone hitting that top prize.

