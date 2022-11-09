Contests
Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after historic game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A historic game from Bengals running back Joe Mixon has earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Mixon racked up 153 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. The four rushing TDs are the most by an NFL player in a single game this season and tied Corey Dillon (Dec. 4, 1997) for the Bengals’ single-game record.

The Bengals RB also caught four passes, one of those for a touchdown.

His five total TDs set a team record for a single game.

Mixon also set his career high with 211 scrimmage yards in Week 9.

The Bengals running back is just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in one game. He is also the third player in the Super Bowl era with at least four rushing TDs and one receiving TD in a game.

Mixon has now been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career.

