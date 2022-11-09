Contests
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and verbal assault against another UK student.(WKYT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell, who is accused of assaulting a fellow student at UK while using racial slurs, has been permanently banned from UK’s campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote in an update on Wednesday.

President Capilouto confirmed that Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at UK.

Rosing is accused of assaulting desk clerk, Kylah Spring, at a residence hall on Saturday while she shouted racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral.

“I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence,” President Capilouto wrote.

He said despite the fact that Rosing is no longer a student, the university continues to review the incident.

“That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity,” Capilouto wrote

Rosing, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault, and assault on a police officer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

She posted $10,000 bond according to court records.

Rosing is a 2019 graduate of Beechwood High School in Northern Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.

