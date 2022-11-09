Contests
Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district.

Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The school district said the threats appeared to be swatting incidents.

According to Oxford Languages, swatting is when a person or group makes a false report to get a large number of responders to one particular area.

CPS says every threat is taken seriously and investigated by themselves and the Cincinnati Police Department.

>> Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting <<

Any school threats should be reported immediately to police and school leadership, CPS wrote in its statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

