Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district.

Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The school district said the threats appeared to be swatting incidents.

According to Oxford Languages, swatting is when a person or group makes a false report to get a large number of responders to one particular area.

CPS says every threat is taken seriously and investigated by themselves and the Cincinnati Police Department.

Any student who is creating and or sharing these threats in an effort to disrupt our learning day will face severe consequences per the Student Code of Conduct. In addition, any person making a real or false threat may face criminal charges and potential fines.

Any school threats should be reported immediately to police and school leadership, CPS wrote in its statement.

