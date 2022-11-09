Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California.

The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network.

Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals Nose Tackle Domata Peko, Rovell says.

Chahayed is owner of Joe’s Service Center, a gas station in Altadena, California, according to a Daily Bulletin report.

Peko posted that report on his Instagram story with the caption: “My Father In-Law Sold the winning PowerBall 2 billion $ Congratulations Baba”

Because Chahayed owns the store where the ticket was sold, he will receive $1 million.

Peko played the majority of his professional career in Cincinnati. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos in 2017 and subsequently played a year each in Baltimore and Arizona before retiring.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko signs autographs for fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 22-7. (AP Photo/Frank Victores) (Frank Victores | AP)

