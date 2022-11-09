Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

The gas station owner is father-in-law to Domata Peko, who played 10 seasons with the Bengals.
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. For selling the winning ticket, Joe's Service Center will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. For selling the winning ticket, Joe's Service Center will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California.

The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network.

Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals Nose Tackle Domata Peko, Rovell says.

Chahayed is owner of Joe’s Service Center, a gas station in Altadena, California, according to a Daily Bulletin report.

Peko posted that report on his Instagram story with the caption: “My Father In-Law Sold the winning PowerBall 2 billion $ Congratulations Baba”

Because Chahayed owns the store where the ticket was sold, he will receive $1 million.

Peko played the majority of his professional career in Cincinnati. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos in 2017 and subsequently played a year each in Baltimore and Arizona before retiring.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko signs autographs for fans after an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko signs autographs for fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 22-7. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)(Frank Victores | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Trump in Dayton teases presidential run, paints bleak picture of America
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County trial: ‘George was smart, Jake was trouble,’ pastor testifies

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Van Lith scores 28 as #7 UofL tips off season with 87-68 win over Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Joe Mixon (28) leave the field...
Mixon nominated for weekly award after career game
Bengals fans' 'prime spot' to tailgate
Bengals fans' 'prime spot' to tailgate