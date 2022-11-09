Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Stephanie Dumas re-elected Hamilton County Commissioner

Stephanie Dumas (File Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)
Stephanie Dumas (File Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas was re-elected to her second term late Tuesday, keeping the current Democrat control of all three commission seats.

Unofficial results show Dumas, a Democrat, won with 44.84% of the total vote.

Election 2022 Results

Her opponents were Matthew O’Neill, a Republican, who gained 31.91% of the vote; former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an Independent, with 23.22% and Steve Grote, a write-in candidate who only mustered 0.03%.

Dumas, 67, of Blue Ash, became the first African-American woman elected to the board in November 2018.

She is a former mayor of Forest Park and also served as the administrator in Lincoln Heights.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
Wednesday First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman sits for an interview with The Associated Press,...
Greg Landsman unseats Chabot in surprise win for Democrats
A man was taken by Aircare to the hospital after he was shot at a Fairfield apartment complex...
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting