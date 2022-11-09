Stephanie Dumas re-elected Hamilton County Commissioner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas was re-elected to her second term late Tuesday, keeping the current Democrat control of all three commission seats.

Unofficial results show Dumas, a Democrat, won with 44.84% of the total vote.

Her opponents were Matthew O’Neill, a Republican, who gained 31.91% of the vote; former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an Independent, with 23.22% and Steve Grote, a write-in candidate who only mustered 0.03%.

Dumas, 67, of Blue Ash, became the first African-American woman elected to the board in November 2018.

She is a former mayor of Forest Park and also served as the administrator in Lincoln Heights.

