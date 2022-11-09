VIDEO: Woman says man followed, groped her near popular trail in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping near the Wasson Way Trail.

It happened Tuesday night, the victim says. She spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.

“I was walking my dog by the LaRosa’s and Busken Bakery,” she said. “I saw this guy coming towards me, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

She says it was dark, so she turned around to find a man she describes as being in his early 20s and around 140 lbs. wearing jeans and a black and white hoodie.

“I think that he was following me, because he ended up coming up from behind me, and I heard running.”

In surveillance footage obtained by FOX19, a man appears to pass the victim before turning around and following her and eventually running up close behind her.

The victim says she turned around to see what the noise was.

“He grabbed my hips and was, like, humping me from behind and then grabbed my butt and my lower thigh,” she said.

The victim screamed for the man to get off her and yelled for help as she fled toward the bakery and pizza restaurant.

She says she couldn’t believe what had happened.

“Just more so, I guess mad that you can take all of the precautions in the world, but that doesn’t matter if somebody has bad intentions,” she said.

Hyde Park resident Stefanie Ponte voiced similar fears, being someone who also walks her dog on the trail alone.

“It’s shocking. It is scary. It makes you think twice a little bit more,” Ponte said. “It’s easy to get very comfortable with a place that you know and that you’re familiar with.”

For Ponte, the story serves as an eye-opener.

“Just hearing that story makes me think I need to get my pepper spray out more often, bring my light, my headlamp with me, some type of alarm that goes off and is very loud so that people around can hear,” she said.

The victim says she plans to take similar precautions, but she’s undaunted about keeping up with her routine.

“I already got pepper spray, and I’m planning on getting either a taser or something else to carry with me in my fanny pack when I go on walks with my dog,” she said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati police.

