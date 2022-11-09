Contests
Warm Wednesday with big changes on the way!

Looking at a big change going into the weekend with below-normal temperatures.
Looking at a big change going into the weekend with below-normal temperatures.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warmer air arrives for the middle of the work week with more sunshine Wednesday! Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday before breaking into the 70s by Thursday afternoon!

A strong low pressure system will bring some big changes going into the weekend! Though the front associated with this low is dry, we can’t rule out a slight chance for showers on Friday - though if one develops, it will be brief. Highs Friday still make it into the 60s with breezy southwesterly winds.

Breezy winds will continue Saturday, but this time it will be with an arctic airmass in full effect! Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Through the middle of November, expect cold and dry conditions to persist. We’ll be closely monitoring Thanksgiving Week, and early indications show there could be a rebound to more seasonable conditions.

Mild, Sunny and Breezy Tuesday