WATCH: Hearing to determine which Wagner wiretap recordings are played for jury

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A hearing is underway to determine which Wagner family wiretap recordings will be played for the jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

The state and defense got into a heated argument Tuesday over transcripts of the 2018 recordings.

It all happened outside of the jury’s presence as Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and John Parker, George IV’s attorney, debated about 40 audio recordings that the prosecution wanted the jurors to hear.

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering went through each individual recording, allowing the defense the opportunity to object.

The recordings between the Wagner took place in the Spring of 2018, just six months before the family was arrested.

The jury did not make it back into the courtroom to hear the secret recordings because the court did not get through all of the transcripts.

They should begin to hear some of the audio Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation sought the warrant for the wiretaps only after “exhausting” all other investigative techniques, the lead agent on the case testified Tuesday.

The entire investigative team agreed it was a necessary step to obtain the wiretaps, Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer said, pointing out how close-knit the Wagners were and kept discussions amongst themselves.

It also was a way for BCI to become aware of new or known associates and/or relatives of the Wagners so BCI could interview them, he testified.

George Wagner IV and his brother and their parents, Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 for the killings.

Prosecutors long have said custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified recently against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals with the state after admitting their roles.

George Wagner, 31, and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both testified that the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.