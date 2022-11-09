WATCH: Jury listens to wiretap recordings of Wagner family

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial is listening right now to secret recordings of the Wagner family.

The recordings are from wiretaps on their phones and one of their vehicles more than four years ago, before the Wagners were arrested for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

The first ones played for jurors on Wednesday morning captured May 2018 telephone conversations between George Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and his then-wife, Beth Ann.

The couple discussed his mother, Angela Wagner and Beth Ann’s struggles to live daily with her while Jake Wagner traveled most of the week as a truck driver.

Beth Ann testified last month that Angela Wagner accused her of inappropriately touching Jake Wagner’s then-2-year-old daughter, Sophia, and then she no longer was permitted to be along with her or George Wagner IV’s toddler son, Bulvine.

Jurors are being provided transcripts of the recordings as they listen. But Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering stressed the documents are simply listening aids.

The transcripts are not considered evidence, the recordings are, he ruled, adding that the jury will not have access to the transcripts during deliberations.

The recordings between the Wagners began in May 2018 and lasted into August 2018.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation sought the warrant for the wiretaps only after “exhausting” all other investigative techniques, the lead agent on the case testified Tuesday.

The entire investigative team agreed it was a necessary step to obtain the wiretaps, Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer said, pointing out how close-knit the Wagners were and kept discussions amongst themselves.

It also was a way for BCI to become aware of new or known associates and/or relatives of the Wagners so BCI could interview them, he testified.

On Wednesday, BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Julia Eveslage told the jury BCI had extensive legal training before using the wiretaps.

These recordings have been the subject of much debate in recent days between the state and defense. The attorneys got into a heated argument Tuesday and Friday, prompting the judge to send the jury home and cancel court on Friday.

Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and John Parker, George IV’s attorney, both want to play audio recordings, but they disagreed over which ones and when the state informed the defense.

George Wagner IV and his brother and their parents, Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 for the killings.

Prosecutors long have said custody and control over the then-2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, was the motive behind the slayings.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified recently against George Wagner IV as part of their plea deals with the state after admitting their roles.

George Wagner, 31, and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight all charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both testified that the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.