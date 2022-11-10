21-year-old dead in Clermont County single vehicle crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle overturned on its top early Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 when he hit an embankment, making the vehicle turn over at approximately 12:52 a.m., Lt. Dexter Howard said.

Once troopers arrived to the scene, it was discovered that Shepherd was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, Howard explained.

The Clermont County Coroner determined Shepherd dead at the scene.

Ohio State Highway Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

