3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday implicates two Indiana residents and a man from Kentucky in a years-long conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China.

At risk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, were sensitive technical drawings related to military projects including aviation, submarine, radar, tank, mortars, missiles, infrared and thermal imaging targeting systems and fire control systems for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The suspects are also accused of supplying the DOD with illegal Chinese-sourced parts that were then used in the F-16, the F-18, and other defense assets.

The DOJ announced the indictment Wednesday after an investigation involving FBI Counterintelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the criminal investigative sections of DOD, IRS and U.S. Navy.

The DOJ names the suspects as Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; and 59-year-old Scott Tubbs, of Georgetown, Kentucky.

Also implicated is a Louisville-based company, Quadrant Magnetics.

The three suspects and Quadrant Magnetics allegedly conspired to send around 70 drawings containing export-controlled technical data to a company located in China without a federal license. That would constitute a violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

The proprietary drawings belonged to two U.S. companies. were sent over a six-year period between January 2012 and December 2018, per the indictment.

Quadrant Magnetics then imported rare earth magnets smelted and magnetized by a company located in China, the indictment reads. Quadrant Magnetics allegedly proceeded to sell the magnets to two U.S. companies that included them in components sold to the DOD.

That all would constitute a violation of the Defense Acquisition Regulations System, which specifies that rare earth magnets sold to DOD must be produced and magnetized in the U.S. or an approved country. China is not one of those, the DOJ notes.

FBI agents arrested the suspects Wednesday.

They face charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky of wire fraud, AECA violations and goods smuggling.

The suspects face maximum penalties of 20 years for each count of wire fraud, 20 years for each AECA violation and 10 years for goods smuggling.

They face an additional five years for conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.