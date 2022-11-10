Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

6 CPS buildings targeted with ‘swatting,’ fake active shooter threats

Two students were arrested on criminal charges this week.
Taft Information Technology High School
Taft Information Technology High School(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Madeline Mitchell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating.

“We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible,” a phone message to district families stated on Thursday.

The district believes the messages are an example of “swatting,” which several other districts in the Cincinnati area and across the country have experienced in recent months.

“Swatting appears to be done to spread fear among school communities and/or disrupt learning environments,” the district’s Thursday message stated. “Simply put, some students are looking for a day off from school. Real or false, verbal or electronic, all threats are treated the same.”

Students are sending copies of the same message through AirDrop to their teachers, the district’s chief marketing and communications officer, Mark Sherwood, told The Enquirer. The threats are also coming in via text messages and social media. The message says they will “shoot up” the school at a specific time.

While the district and police are not sure yet where the message originated, Sherwood said they do not believe the messages pose any real threats to students’ or staff’s safety.

But Shroder High School and John P. Parker School in Madisonville, James N. Gamble Montessori High School in Westwood and Spencer Educational Center in Walnut Hills had a lock-in on Wednesday and Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School in the West End and Hughes STEM High School in University Heights had lock-ins on Thursday while police investigated.

Lock-ins are different from lockdowns, Sherwood said. During a lock-in, instruction continues but hallways are cleared while the district maintains security measures. No visitors are allowed inside school buildings during a lock-in.

“Right now, it doesn’t appear to be anything,” Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan B. Cunningham told The Enquirer. Regardless, he said, these incidents are always investigated fully.

Sherwood said people who sent the threats, once identified, may face charges by police and could be fined. The district may also suspend, expel or use other disciplinary measures with students who threatened their school.

“In the past week, two students were arrested and now face criminal charges and potential fines to their families,” the district’s Thursday phone message stated. “Please speak with your child about the severity of making any threats to any school community.”

Community members who become aware of threats or potential threats to CPS schools should not share the information on social media, the district said. Instead, the district asks for those reports to be communicated to the school district and/or police.

Sherwood said the threats will not affect dismissal procedures. The district does not have school Friday due to Veterans Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and...
Pedestrian fatally hit on SB I-75 identified

Latest News

Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders
A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project...
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
Look Inside Coney Island’s “Christmas Nights of Lights”
Night of Lights: Everything you need to know about Coney Island’s big event
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and city leaders announced a change to the Brent Spence Bridge...
Mayor Pureval, city leaders announce changes to Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project