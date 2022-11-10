Contests
Bengals player’s surprise gift brings joy to birthday dinner

The Bengals' Tee Higgins picked up the tab for a birthday party at a Northern Kentucky...
The Bengals' Tee Higgins picked up the tab for a birthday party at a Northern Kentucky restaurant.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Bengals player’s surprise gift brought joy to a birthday dinner at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, making it one they’ll never forget.

The server who watched this heartwarming moment unfold described it on Facebook:

Mackenzie Poor was waiting on two parties seated around one table Monday night: a group of five celebrating two birthdays and a party of two.

One of the customers in the party of two called her over.

The man quietly told her to bring him the bill for the birthday group and to not say anything.

He paid “and left a very generous tip!” she wrote.

When the other diners asked for their bill, she said she told them “they were good to go” and “have a nice day.”

The birthday group jokingly asked: “Oh, so we don’t have to pay?”

“No, actually. The gentleman over here took care of your bill for you,” she wrote.

“They looked in disbelief. When I opened the checkbook to show them the bill had indeed been paid for, on the back of one of the receipts said, “Happy Birthday! Tee Higgins Bengals #85.”

“When I tell you everyone’s face lit up, it was a very awesome moment to be a part of. Shout out to Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals on his act of kindness tonight!!”

