Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour to stop in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform next year in Columbus.

Their tour will stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.

That might seem a while away but tickets go on sale next week.

Presales begin on Nov. 14 and 15 with tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18

