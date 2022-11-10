Charges filed in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist bound for wife’s work

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August.

It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside.

Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.

The initial investigation revealed only that Reifel had made a left turn and hit the 38-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet. He later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Now evidence suggests Reifel ran a red light before the crash according to court documents. Reifel allegedly went around a dump truck, ran the light and then turned left, hitting Steven, who had a green light.

She is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

Tonight at 10p, Hailey Reifel, 19, was charged in the death of Steven Daugherty this week. Court documents say Daughtery was killed after Reifel ran a red light and hit him on his motorcycle. We are speaking with his wife tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LSR9zyUqV4 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 10, 2022

“I miss him a lot every day,” said Jennifer Daugherty, Steven’s wife. “I don’t think anything will give us peace.”

Jennifer rode with Steven often.

“The day of the accident was probably the first time I hadn’t been on the back of the bike when he rode in a really long time,” she said.

Jennifer had just talked to Steven moments before the crash. She says he was on his way to visit her at work.

“He got a tattoo and he wanted to come show me,” she said.

Jennifer was devastated in the aftermath. She remains so, even as she and her children force themselves to talk aloud about him to keep his memory alive.

“I just want her to feel this,” she said of Reifel, “because that’s what we do every day, is feel his loss.”

The couple had been married two years. She says they were best friends.

“There were a lot of people who were on the scene who reached out to me afterwards saying that they stayed with him and prayed with him, and that gives me peace,” she said.

Jennifer is relieved someone is finally facing charges, even if it doesn’t take away the pain of her husband’s loss.

“Nothing is going to bring him back, but at least, hopefully, this will be something where there will be consequences and maybe other people, or this individual, won’t allow something like this to happen again,” she said.

Reifel’s next court date is Nov. 18.

