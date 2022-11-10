Contests
CPS busing issues continue to frustrate parents months into school year

One woman says a bus driver left dozens of student stranded Monday.
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Cincinnati Public Schools parents are outraged over busing issues, saying they continue to have major problems even as the fall semester slouches past its autumnal peak.

Unreliable service and unanswered questions bedevil the parents who rely on CPS buses to get their children to and from school safely and punctually.

A woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed her son, a seventh grader at Walnut Hills, was left stranded with dozens of other students Monday.

“He went to get on the bus,” she said, “and the bus driver said, ‘Your name isn’t on the list.’”

The woman received no notification from the district, so her son and the other students had no way to get home.

She says she reached out to CPS and found similar issues happening district-wide, where students’ names and routes were inexplicably dropped.

She shared an email from CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright that says, “We are addressing the issue through staff discipline, however my most pressing issue is getting the students who were removed back on the bus by the end of the day today.”

That email arrived Monday. The woman says on Wednesday, the school bus didn’t show up on her street at all.

“The school is closed for Election Day,” she explained, “and then on Wednesday, the bus doesn’t show up in the neighborhood.”

The woman says she has found many other parents are frustrated with the issue.

“They have had children that are late to school every day, since the first day of school,” she said. “I have parents who have had to drive their kids to school because they were late.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

