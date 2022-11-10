Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say.

It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”

CPD’s Traffic Unit is responding.

The scene of a deadly crash that has southbound Interstate 75 closed at the Hopple Street overpass Wednesday night. Police say it will be closed 'for several hours.' More on https://t.co/rw2mk29161. pic.twitter.com/7a1wFRWTa0 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 10, 2022

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

