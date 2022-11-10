Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say.
It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No word on the cause of the crash.
Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
CPD’s Traffic Unit is responding.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
