Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple

Police respond to a crash that has I-75 South shut down Wednesday night.
Police respond to a crash that has I-75 South shut down Wednesday night.(ODOT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say.

It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”

CPD’s Traffic Unit is responding.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

