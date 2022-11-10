Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Driver, 19, charged in fatal Northside motorcycle crash

By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August.

It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside.

Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.

The initial investigation revealed only that Reifel had made a left turn and hit the 38-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet. He later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Now evidence suggests Reifel ran a red light before the crash according to court documents. Reifel allegedly went around a dump truck, ran the light and then turned left, hitting Steven, who had a green light.

She is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

“I miss him a lot every day,” said Jennifer Daugherty, Steven’s wife. “I don’t think anything will give us peace.”

Jennifer rode with Steven often.

“The day of the accident was probably the first time I hadn’t been on the back of the bike when he rode in a really long time,” she said.

Jennifer had just talked to Steven moments before the crash. She says he was on his way to visit her at work.

“He got a tattoo and he wanted to come show me,” she said.

Jennifer was devastated in the aftermath. She remains so, even as she and her children force themselves to talk aloud about him to keep his memory alive.

“I just want her to feel this,” she said of Reifel, “because that’s what we do every day, is feel his loss.”

The couple had been married two years. She says they were best friends.

“There were a lot of people who were on the scene who reached out to me afterwards saying that they stayed with him and prayed with him, and that gives me peace,” she said.

Jennifer is relieved someone is finally facing charges, even if it doesn’t take away the pain of her husband’s loss.

“Nothing is going to bring him back, but at least, hopefully, this will be something where there will be consequences and maybe other people, or this individual, won’t allow something like this to happen again,” she said.

Reifel’s next court date is Nov. 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at...
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

Latest News

school bus generic
CPS busing issues continue to frustrate parents months into school year
U.S. soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS...
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
Police respond to a crash that has I-75 South shut down Wednesday night.
Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter...
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university